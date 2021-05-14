Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

