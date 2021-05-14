Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 325,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

