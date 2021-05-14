$218.19 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $218.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $82.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $882.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $928.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $907.37 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,884. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

