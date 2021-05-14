Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $16.92

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 739,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

