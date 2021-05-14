DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $37,854.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

