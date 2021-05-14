Vai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Vai has a market capitalization of $245.88 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00599847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00239534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.74 or 0.01166880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.54 or 0.01214776 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 283,404,996 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

