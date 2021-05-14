Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 814,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.