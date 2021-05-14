Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 814,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $80,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,355 shares of company stock worth $836,061 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.