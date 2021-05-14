Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

