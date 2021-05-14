Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Scientific Games by 17.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 625,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 490.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 838,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Scientific Games has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

