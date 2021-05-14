Brokerages Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price at $10.33

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CWXZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.47. 14,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

