Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

