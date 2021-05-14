Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Standpoint Research dropped their price objective on Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Aphria stock traded down C$0.98 on Friday, reaching C$16.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,609,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,365. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.90. Aphria has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

