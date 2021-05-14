iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ITOS stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 288,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,110. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

