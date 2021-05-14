Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,531. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07.

FENC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

