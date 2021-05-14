Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETON traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 441,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,977. The company has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.