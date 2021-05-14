Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,315.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $2,315.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BZNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.