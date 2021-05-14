Security National Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.15 on Friday, reaching $312.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

