Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRT. B. Riley lifted their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,441. The company has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in StarTek in the first quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.