$0.13 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SFL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,275,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

