Treat DAO Price Up 44.9% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004524 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $11,555.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

