Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

FLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during trading on Friday, hitting £126.95 ($165.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,792 ($127.93) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £146.26. The company has a market capitalization of £22.24 billion and a PE ratio of 445.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.