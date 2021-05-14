Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,298. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

