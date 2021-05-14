AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 308,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

