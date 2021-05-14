IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

IMAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,218. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other IMAC news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of IMAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

