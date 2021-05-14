Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 62.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 30,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 185,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

