Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.07). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,751. The company has a market cap of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

