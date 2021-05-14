Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $385.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

