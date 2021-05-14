GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $18.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,228,842 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

