FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 92.5% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $1.32 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

