Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

DLNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 60,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

