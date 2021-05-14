Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Shares of BAM traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 4,259,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.
Featured Article: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.