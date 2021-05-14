Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of BAM traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 4,259,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

