TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,061. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

