JustBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.