Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €20.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

AIXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR:AIXA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.25 ($17.94). The stock had a trading volume of 796,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 42.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.47. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a twelve month high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.