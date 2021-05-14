Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €20.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

AIXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

AIXA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.25 ($17.94). 796,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.73 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

