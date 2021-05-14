NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,268.75 ($81.90).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

LON:NXT traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,086 ($105.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,003. The firm has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,027.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,419.46. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.