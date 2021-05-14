NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,268.75 ($81.90).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
