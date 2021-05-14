NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,268.75 ($81.90).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NXT stock traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) on Friday, hitting GBX 8,086 ($105.64). 228,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a one year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,027.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,419.46.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

