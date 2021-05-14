Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Repay posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.46.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. 797,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Repay has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

