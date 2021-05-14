NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

NICE stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.71. 165,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

