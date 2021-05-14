Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MITSY traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $442.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $277.00 and a fifty-two week high of $481.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.82.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

