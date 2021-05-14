Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.