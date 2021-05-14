Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.06. 54,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $307.50 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.