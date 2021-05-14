Meter Governance Price Reaches $7.13 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00014245 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.52 million and $2.07 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

