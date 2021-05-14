Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 6,485,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

