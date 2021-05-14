Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $112.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.35 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $486.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $490.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $505.09 million, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $510.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 500,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

