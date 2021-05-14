Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,101. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

