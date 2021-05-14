Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $120,693.54 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. 1,014,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

