Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BABA traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.45. 1,518,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
