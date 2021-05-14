Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.45. 1,518,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

