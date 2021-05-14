888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on 888. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

888 stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 392.40 ($5.13). 417,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.48. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.42%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

