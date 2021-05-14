Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 58,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,271. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

